Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.20). Profound Medicl posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mackie lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $11,082,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

NYSE PROF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.71. 101,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

