Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDZI shares. ValuEngine cut Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $98,746.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadiz by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadiz by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadiz stock remained flat at $$12.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

