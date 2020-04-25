Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is $1.67. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

CarMax stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 3,304,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

