Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will announce $6.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.17 billion and the highest is $6.37 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $25.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $26.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

