Zacks: Analysts Expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will announce $31.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.61 million and the highest is $31.71 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $15.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full year sales of $135.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.09 million to $199.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.23 million, with estimates ranging from $89.01 million to $291.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McEwen Mining.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $412.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.21. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.