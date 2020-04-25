Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

