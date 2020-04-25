Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to post $547.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $537.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXN. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $761,347.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Rexnord by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Rexnord by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rexnord by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 633,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.