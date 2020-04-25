Zacks: Analysts Expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post sales of $294.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $357.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUP. Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $1.24 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.