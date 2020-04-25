Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.00 million and the highest is $1.30 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.76.

Tapestry stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 24,880.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

