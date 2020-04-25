Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 284,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,892. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -494.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

