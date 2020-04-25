Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce sales of $12.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.67 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $53.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.21 million to $54.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.17 million, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $61.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VERI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

