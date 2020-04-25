Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,702,030.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 749,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.