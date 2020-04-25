Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report sales of $272.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.82 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $308.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

