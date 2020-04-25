Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.41 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report sales of $272.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.82 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $308.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply