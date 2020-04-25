Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioSig Technologies’ earnings. BioSig Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioSig Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSGM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSGM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.32. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

