Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce $277.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.05 million. Blucora reported sales of $225.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $808.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $809.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $857.60 million, with estimates ranging from $850.60 million to $864.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blucora by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

