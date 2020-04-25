Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of BHR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.