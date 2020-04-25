Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.05. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in CareDx by 25.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 76,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 689,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,721. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

