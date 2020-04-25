Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($1.57). Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Childrens Place from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

PLCE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

