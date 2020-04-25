Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.