Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $40.55 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 457,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 350,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

