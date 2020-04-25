Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.38. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

