Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,378,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.