Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Ball reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 1,549,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,864. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.57. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

