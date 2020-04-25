Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.00 million and the highest is $1.60 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,508,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

