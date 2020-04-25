Zacks: Brokerages Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.18. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. 603,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

