Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

In related news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

