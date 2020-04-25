Zacks: Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Centogene an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $18.66 on Friday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

