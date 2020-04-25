Zacks: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Northern Oil and Gas’ rating score has declined by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.64 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.76 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

