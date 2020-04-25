Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,503.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Zano has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $46,503.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.02581279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00050714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,117,765 coins and its circulating supply is 10,088,265 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.