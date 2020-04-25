Zap Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Zap has a market cap of $298,494.66 and approximately $23,184.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.19 or 0.04443531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

