ZB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

