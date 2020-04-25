ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $36,366.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00596347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00081681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

