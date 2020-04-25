Zcoin Price Tops $4.15 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Zcoin has a market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00054942 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, BX Thailand, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,557.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.02574822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.03168979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00591713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00807825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00076125 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00596103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,977,643 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Huobi, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Koinex, Binance, QBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

