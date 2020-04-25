Zebi (ZCO) Trading Down 58.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN and DDEX. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.02598188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Liquid, DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.