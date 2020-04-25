Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. Zeepin has a total market cap of $300,699.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00215104 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

