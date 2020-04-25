ZelCash (ZEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006271 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.