ZEON Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a market cap of $33.54 million and $25,736.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.02586510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00214685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

