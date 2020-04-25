Zetacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,934.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $65,220.72 and $3,934.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,609.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.60 or 0.03188038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00741558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005171 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,514,987 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

