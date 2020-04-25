Zilla Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $230,357.04 and approximately $3,800.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

