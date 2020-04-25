Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

