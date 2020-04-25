ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,955.69

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $72,955.69 and $168.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00436440 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006466 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012550 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

