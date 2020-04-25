Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ZTS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. 1,942,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

