Zoomba Hits Market Cap of $1,119.30 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $1,119.30 and $6.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00331662 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00419683 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014757 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007044 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.