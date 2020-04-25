ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $101,753.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

