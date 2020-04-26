-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 321,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,557. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

