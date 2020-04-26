-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 321,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,557. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply