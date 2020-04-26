-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Mustang Bio also posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

