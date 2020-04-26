$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 275,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

