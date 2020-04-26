0xcert Price Tops $0.0012 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a market cap of $404,466.62 and $31,793.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.04442083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

