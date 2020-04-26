$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $918.61 million. Workday reported sales of $825.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total transaction of $1,628,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY opened at $144.96 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

