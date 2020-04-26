$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

